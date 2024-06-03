'Show us you're listening': Councillors still have choice on rate rise

The inconvenient truth is that fossil fuels contribute just 1.2 per cent of global CO2 emissions, not 40pc. It is true they make up 40pc of manmade emissions, but these are only 3pc of total global emissions. (40pc of 3pc is 1.2pc), so the question is 'how can it be claimed that they contribute anywhere near 40pc of all CO2 emissions when the remaining 97pc are natural emissions?' On that basis, it can't. This is clearly misinformation designed to confuse