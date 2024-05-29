Goulburn Post
Historic fines following unauthorised land clearing at Canyonleigh

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 29 2024 - 4:07pm, first published 3:55pm
A landowner has been fined $135,000 after clearing over five hectares of native vegetation in Canyonleigh. Picture supplied
A landowner has been fined $135,000, and ordered to pay prosecutor's costs, after clearing over five hectares of native vegetation on their property without authorisation in Canyonleigh.

