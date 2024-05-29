Goulburn Post
Health

Southern NSW Local Health District top performer in latest healthcare quarterly report

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 29 2024 - 3:59pm, first published 3:58pm
Southern NSW Local Health District's (SNSWLHD) is among the state's top performers for emergency department and planned surgery performance, despite record attendances to local emergency departments (ED), including an unprecedented number of critically unwell patients.

