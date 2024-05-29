Crookwell Rugby to mark 50th anniversary

Crookwell Rugby will mark its 50th anniversary next year, and the club has called on the public for help gathering photos, memorabilia and recollections from past players and supporters.
Spokesperson Tom Kennedy is already hard at work, compiling a history of the club ahead of their anniversary celebrations in 2025.
He's looking for contributions from the last 50 years.
"Anything rugby union related from the very early days of the district - the late 1800s to early 1900s - would also be greatly appreciated," Mr Kennedy said.
"These items will be compiled for various 50th anniversary celebrations, including a book on the club's history.
Past players and supporters are being urged to send through whatever they have to crookwellrugby@gmail.com.
