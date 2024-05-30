Bulbs are being planted for Tulip Time in Bowral - what we know so far

The countdown is on for Tulip Time, and planting is already in progress at the Corbett Gardens.
According to a Wingecarribee Shire Council spokesperson, it began on May 20 and will continue into June.
Eighty-five thousand tulips and 16,000 annuals can be expected at the event, and this year's theme is Celebration of the Southern Highlands, they said.
The floral beds are bare and markings can be seen throughout the gardens.
The popular floral festival will start earlier than usual this year and kick off on September 13, and run until September 30.
The decision was made at an ordinary council meeting on March 20, due to tulips blooming earlier than the start date in 2023, due to a "temperate winter and unseasonal warm weather".
Highlands residents can look forward to seeing the flowers in Bowral before it opens with an exclusive preview on September 12.
September 20, 21, 27 and 28 have been proposed for Tulips After Dark.
Tulip Time is free for residents and tourists can purchase tickets in the middle of the year.
According to the March 20 meeting agenda, 62,500 people went to Tulip Time in 2023, with 96 per cent of attendees being tourists.
Spendmapp data shows that there was an economic benefit of $2.63 million in 2023, versus $1.8 million in 2022.
Daily, the local spend jumped from $181,000 (2022), to $235,600 (2023).
More updates can be found via visitsouthernhighlands.com.au/tulip-time-2024/.
Other spots that will showcase tulips in the region include the Leighton Gardens, Lions Park in Bowral, Mittagong's Winifred West Park and the Southern Highlands Visitor Information Centre.
