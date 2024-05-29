Government funds will help Uniting to upgrade Taralga Aged Care Home

A $530,000 federal government grant will allow Uniting NSW.ACT to fund a much-needed upgrade at Taralga Aged Care Home.
The grant is one of 76 infrastructure projects announced recently as part of the government's $135 million Aged Care Capital Assistance Program.
The works are located mostly in rural and regional Australia to assist providers with upgrades and where possible the expansion of their aged care homes.
Uniting's head of seniors services Saviour Buhagiar said the grant was "very welcome".
"It will enable us to upgrade Uniting Taralga's 23-bed aged care home and introduce our contemporary household model, which is featured in most of our other aged care homes," Mr Buhagiar said.
"The household model will deliver significant improvements for our residents and also means the home will now align with the National Aged Care Design Principles and Guidelines.
"The new design will vastly improve shared spaces which are so important to service delivery and quality of life," he said.
Improvements to the facility will include:
Uniting NSW.ACT took over the Taralga home in 2022 to ensure the service could continue operating, and to also guarantee vitally needed aged care services for the local community.
"The closest alternative aged care homes are in Crookwell (40 minutes away) or Goulburn," Mr Buhagiar said.
"This grant of $530,000 will enable us to modernise and safeguard our service so it's available to the Taralga community for many years to come.
"While the announcement of this grant is fantastic news for the residents and the local community of Taralga, Uniting has also committed to covering any additional costs associated with the upgrades earmarked for the home.
"We're determined to create a sustainable aged care home for the community for many years to come," he said.
