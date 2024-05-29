Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post
Emergency crews battle house fire in Mary Street, Goulburn | PHOTOS

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated May 29 2024 - 6:37pm, first published 6:18pm
Emergency services were on the scene of a house fire at Mary Street, Goulburn following a call to police shortly after 5.30pm on Wednesday, May 29.

