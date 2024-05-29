Emergency crews battle house fire in Mary Street, Goulburn | PHOTOS

Emergency services were on the scene of a house fire at Mary Street, Goulburn following a call to police shortly after 5.30pm on Wednesday, May 29.
A police spokesperson told The Post the house was "well alight" by the time they arrived but all occupants were believed to be accounted for at the time of publishing.
Goulburn Rural Fire Service, police and paramedics attended the scene but reported no injuries.
A spokesperson said they believe the house was empty when the fire started.
"Firies with the red caps will make an assessment and let police know," an officer at the scene said.
"Police will investigate to determine the cause."
