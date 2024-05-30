Spectacular leaves and chilly days: looking back on autumn in Goulburn

Autumn is always a sight to behold in the Tablelands, with colourful leaves at every turn.
Along with spectacular leaves, winter certainly came early in the region, with chills below zero.
According to the Bureau of Metereology's Goulburn weather radar, the coldest temperature was -4.8°C on May 19, followed by -3.9°C on May 23, and -3.6°C on May 28.
A hop, skip and jump away, Netflix chose Bowral to launch the third season of Bridgerton, where the town was decorated in regency style for the occasion.
