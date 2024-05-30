Fire and police authorities investigate cause of Mary St house blaze

Police and fire authorities are investigating the cause of a house blaze in Goulburn on Wednesday, May 29.
Two Goulburn NSW Fire and Rescue units and the city's RFS brigade responded to the blaze in Mary Street, between Knox Street and Rosedale Court at about 5.30pm.
The timber-clad home was fully involved when crews arrived and about 75 per cent of the house was destroyed, Goulburn's NSW Fire and Rescue captain, Chris Corcoran said.
Neighbours with garden hoses tackled the outbreak before firefighters were on scene.
Some 25 firefighters battled the blaze and required special breathing apparatus. Mr Corcoran said the roof was starting to collapse when crews arrived.
"There was a lot of defensive firefighting because it was unsafe for (the crews) to go inside," he said.
Firefighters also worked to protect neighbouring properties.
Mr Corcoran said the house's rear living room, laundry and kitchen sustained the most damage. Front rooms suffered smoke damage.
He believed the fire started in the rear area. Police and NSW Fire and Rescue are investigating the cause.
However Goulburn police officer in charge, Inspector Amanda Watt said initial investigations showed the fire was not suspicious.
Mr Corcoran said the occupants were not home at the time the fire broke out. Two women, an elderly woman and her daughter, arrived home to find the structure alight. Another male occupant arrived soon after.
Friends and neighbours comforted the owners outside.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler, said a new capability, the Logistic Support Team, also attended and provided welfare assistance to firefighters, police and the home's occupants. This included food and hot drinks for them. In addition, a group officer was onsite.
Police Rescue and general duties police also attended the scene. Ambulance attended as a precaution but there were no injuries.
On Thursday, the house was taped off to preserve the investigation scene. Smoke damage to the front rooms and damage to the roof were apparent.
