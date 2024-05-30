Pat's passion for plants and community sowed seed for garden club

Pat Alford had a simple motivation for establishing the Goulburn Argyle Garden Club.
The keen gardener was approached by the late Lexi Shearston to start the group, given that the Goulburn Garden Club already had too many members.
"I was honoured to do so," Mrs Alford said.
"I like to do things that help people."
On Tuesday, May 28, the Goulburn Argyle Garden Club celebrated its 40th anniversary. Some 98 people attended the luncheon at the Goulburn Soldiers Club. Guests included keynote speaker, Gardening Clubs of Australia president, Lorraine Emerson, Our Gardens magazine editor, Judy Horton, Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman and Mayor Peter Walker.
Members of garden clubs in Taralga, Yass and other Goulburn district towns joined in the celebrations.
Mrs Alford, now in her nineties, said she'd always enjoyed gardening. Her mother, Lil MacDonald, had founded the Goulburn Garden Club.
"My mother had two acres of garden at (Range Road property) Rossiville Park and always exhibited," she said.
"When I started the Argyle Garden Club it was mainly to help people. It's been a pleasure. I love gardening and growing things. It's great to think the club is still going."
Mrs Alford has also exhibited at and been involved with the Goulburn Show since 1934. In addition, she started the Goulburn Bonsai Club in the 1980s.
The Argyle Garden Club started on May 22, 1984 with an inaugural meeting at the RSL rooms. Noeline (Pat) Alford was the first president and Jean Pardy and Lois Pratt, the vice-presidents.
Current president, Lynne Howe said the club had grown over the years.
"Forty years is amazing. The club has gone from strength to strength, with more than 100 members," she said.
Members meet monthly and enjoy guest speakers, bus trips and help out on civic projects such as tree planting, the Lilac City Festival, annual hobby expo and much more.
One of the oldest members, Zena Ridley, recalled doing flower arrangements for weddings, churches, the Big Merino, Goulburn Show and Saint Patrick's College balls.
Many of the flowers came from her extensive garden at her Yarra property, Marylands.
Mrs Ridley held numerous roles, including president from 1993 to 1995. She is currently patron.
Another longtime member, Maree Peden, said she couldn't list the number of venues and functions members had decorated.
The club's motto is 'Friendship through Gardens.'
"It's a great club; it's very friendly and we have a great time," Ms Howe said.
Another longtime member, Helen McAleer, said new members were joining all the time.
"During Covid it was very quiet but since then, everyone is coming out and getting enthusiastic," she said.
Ms Emerson described the anniversary as a "significant milestone."
"There have been many wonderful committee members over that time," she told the crowd.
"I think you are the jewel in the crown and part of a very big family of affiliates who meet in friendship through gardening."
Garden Clubs of Australia represents 800 clubs and 50,000 members. It publishes the Our Gardens magazine monthly.
Attendees also heard from Ms Tuckerman who spoke about the value of social cohesion through such organisations. Mayor Peter Walker congratulated the club and talked about volunteers' contribution to community projects such as the Goulburn wetlands and Wollondilly Riverwalk.
"Forty years is a long time but not long enough when you have a passion for something," he said.
