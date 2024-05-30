100-year anniversary of Grand Prix Motorcycle Racing in Goulburn coming soon

The stage is set for the 100th anniversary of the first Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.
Held in Goulburn from Friday to Sunday June 21-23, the event will mark exactly 100 years since the inaugural race.
With a variety of events taking place throughout the weekend, the event will be primarily held at the Goulburn Recreation Area.
One of the major drawcards of this event is a celebratory raffle hosted by the Goulburn Motorcycle Grand Prix Association, supported by Indian Motorcycle.
Entrants have a chance to win a Ruby Smoke MY23 Indian Scout Bobber Twenty, valued at $23,995.
The raffle will be drawn at the Anniversary Dinner, held on Saturday night. Tickets are now on sale at www.goulburngp.com.au.
The weekend will commence with a street cruise on Friday from 6pm along Auburn Street and will be free and open to all makes and models of motorcycles, setting the stage for a thrilling weekend as entrants will be dressed in racing memorabilia and led by a Police Motorcycle Guide.
On Saturday from 9am to 5pm and Sunday from 9am to 3pm, the Goulburn Recreation Area will host the All-Motorcycle Expo.
Public entry is $5 per person, free for those under 16 and will feature historical exhibits, the Komatsu FMX Experience Motocross display, on Saturday, memorabilia and a parade of bikes along with a variety of food vendors.
On Saturday night, from 6pm, Veolia Arena will open its doors for the 100th anniversary dinner served by chef Antonio Morelli.
Tickets are $95 per person and promise the opportunity to meet and chat with racing greats, participate in an auction, enjoy live entertainment, dancing and the drawing of the Indian Motorcycle raffle all in anticipation for the final day.
On Sunday, starting at the Brisbane Grove Road and Windellama Road intersection, the rally will follow the original route of the 1924 race, passing through Windellama, Bungonia and along Mountain Ash Road past the motorcycle monument before returning to Goulburn's Recreation Area.
Spectator viewing points will also be located along the route with shuttle buses departing the Goulburn Recreation Area and making four stops along the route.
Rally Registrations and Anniversary Dinner tickets will close on June 14.
For more information and updates, visit www.goulburngp.com.au.
