O'Neill receives another honour and serves up advice on rate rise

Former Goulburn Mulwaree councillor, Margaret O'Neill OAM, has added another honour to her name.
At the most recent council meeting she was awarded an 'Emeritus Mayor' title for her long service to the council and its predecessor, Goulburn City Council (GCC).
"It's an honour because I loved my time on the council and I think I achieved a fair bit for the community, working with other councillors," she said.
Mrs O'Neill was first elected to GCC in 1983 and served as mayor from 1993 to 1999. She was re-elected to the merged Goulburn Mulwaree Council in 2004 and served continuously until 2021. Mrs O'Neill was awarded an OAM for her service to local government and the community in 2016. She was also recognised by Local Government NSW and in 2022 received the Goulburn Mulwaree award.
She joins former mayor, Geoff Kettle, in receiving the emeritus gong. While Mr Kettle made it to the most recent meeting, Mrs O'Neill was unable to attend due to illness.
The title is given by Local Government NSW to former mayors who serve a minimum five years in the role.
Crs Bob Kirk, Carol James and Andrew Banfield were also recognised for 15 years' service to Goulburn Mulwaree Council. The latter is not re-standing in September.
Mrs O'Neill said she took pride in achievements during her time, including sale of the council owned Goulburn abattoirs to Southern Meats and the new racing club on Taralga Road, for which a $10 million state grant was secured.
"I worked with (then Southern Highlands MP) John Fahey on a lot of things. He was very good for Goulburn," she said.
Mrs O'Neill told The Post she didn't miss being on council, despite 38 years' service. However if she was serving, she said she would fight against the special rate variation, which was recently approved in part.
"I'm very sad for the people, especially the elderly and young people with mortgages who will feel it," Mrs O'Neill said.
"We don't want to see Goulburn go backwards. I'm bloody angry about it. If the council is short of money, they have to look at things and re-evaluate."
Mrs O'Neill hoped some business people would stand at the September 14 poll. She repeated her advice that 'you don't find business in Macquarie Street (state parliament) but have to go out and look for it.'
Mrs O'Neill said a mix of skills and knowledge could achieve great things but the main quality was listening to people and resolving their problems.
Former Mayor, Bob Kirk, was not eligible for the emeritus award to his ongoing service.
He has re-nominated for the September election. Cr Kirk was elected in 2008 and was mayor from 2016 to 2021.
"It's nice to be recognised by Local Government NSW," he said.
"I've found my time absolutely riveting and rewarding. I feel I have as much, if not more to give to the council now. I've worked with a lot of good people and Goulburn Mulwaree has gone through a good patch. I think that's what you hope for - to drift off knowing you've made a contribution."
Cr Kirk said while some had "questioned his wisdom in standing again," he enjoyed making a contribution.
Cr Carol James is also re-nominating.
"It's nice to be recognised," she said of the award.
"I think generally the council is working well. It has done a wonderful job over the past 15 years. There have been some wonderful changes, which you have to be grateful for."
She cited the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre, aquatic centre redevelopment and effluent re-use irrigation on sporting fields as some examples.
Cr James believed she still had a place on the council, "if the community deemed her worthy."
"We still need people who listen and make rational decisions. I think I do that and understand what the community wants and needs," she said.
"...There's no good going on to council and thinking you can change the world because you can't."
Cr James advised it was important to keep an open mind, listen to all sides and make decisions in the community's best interests. Some of these were "tough," including the rate rise but she pointed out that everyone's costs, including the council's, were increasing.
"I've enjoyed being on the council and meeting people. The majority are absolutely wonderful," she said.
"I hope I can stay on and represent my community for the next four years. It's good to get new faces there but it's also important to have some experience."
Among the existing councillors, Jason Shepherd, Michael Prevedello, Daniel Strickland and deputy mayor Steve Ruddell have also lodged nominations with the NSW Electoral Commission. The latter said he was still keeping his options open, despite previously stating he wouldn't re-stand.
Mayor Peter Walker previously told The Post he would re-stand. He has not yet lodged a nomination.
Local Government NSW will host a candidate information session at the Goulburn Mulwaree Council chambers, Bourke Street on Tuesday, July 9 from 5.30pm to 9pm.
