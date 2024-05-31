O'Neill receives another honour and serves up advice on rate rise

Mrs O'Neill was first elected to GCC in 1983 and served as mayor from 1993 to 1999. She was re-elected to the merged Goulburn Mulwaree Council in 2004 and served continuously until 2021. Mrs O'Neill was awarded an OAM for her service to local government and the community in 2016. She was also recognised by Local Government NSW and in 2022 received the Goulburn Mulwaree award.

