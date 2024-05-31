Teen driver slapped with 24 charges after alleged Illawarra chase, break and enter

Police pursuit-not stop-drive at speed

Drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous

Two counts of never licensed person drive on road

Break and enter house etc steal value = $60,000

Break and enter dwelling-house etc with intent

Two counts of aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence

Two counts of aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence-people there

Two counts of take and drive conveyance without consent

Two counts of destroy or damage property

Enter building/land without commit indictable offence

Two counts of larceny

Three counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception

Two counts never licensed person drive vehicle on road

Not give particulars to other driver