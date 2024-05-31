Teen driver slapped with 24 charges after alleged Illawarra chase, break and enter

A teen driver is behind bars accused of 24 offences including break and enter and a police pursuit across the Illawarra.
Residents of a Fairy Meadow home called police after they spotted a man allegedly trespassing at a Lombard Avenue property at 3am on Wednesday, May 29.
When police arrived they found a man in a Mazda 3 sedan which had been reported as stolen.
"When police attempted to approach the vehicle the man allegedly drove off," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"Officers attempted to stop the car, however when it failed to respond a pursuit was initiated."
The Mazda 3 continued towards Balgownie, before hitting a gutter and stopping on Russell Street, Balgownie.
The 18-year-old male driver was arrested at the scene and taken to Wollongong Police Station.
He was charged with 24 offences, including:
Police will allege the man was also involved in a number of break and enters and car thefts across the Wollongong, Lake Illawarra and Hume Police Districts.
He faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, May 29 and was refused bail, he will reappear in the same court on June 5.
