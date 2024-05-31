Pool grant plugs part of 'big hole' in aquatic centre funding

Upper Lachlan Shire Council has secured almost $250,000 for its "distressed project," the Crookwell aquatic centre's redevelopment.
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman this week announced $243,242 to help tiling of the toddler and program pools at the Goulburn Street facility. The money came from the state's Infrastructure Grants program.
But the project, dubbed the Multipurpose Aquatic and Activities Centre (MAAC), is still $6.2 million short of funds to realise the original vision.
The MAAC was now estimated to cost $16.6m, councillors heard at their recent meeting. This is up from the original $8.5m estimate. The council is hoping to plug the shortfall with grant funding.
Council CEO, Alex Waldron, said the Crookwell pool's redevelopment faced many challenges and was considered "a distressed project." However the council had continued to progress the "highly ambitious" original vision and design.
"The vision for the entirety of the project remains to have...an indoor program pool, outdoor and toddler pool, a playground and Visitor Information Centre," Ms Waldron reported.
"The council believes such a facility will positively contribute to wellbeing, sports and tourism in the shire."
The Crookwell pool has been closed since 2020 when structures were deemed non-compliant with safety and environmental standards. Parents have since ferried children 40km to Goulburn for swimming lessons.
Ms Waldron acknowledged the project's difficulties and setbacks. Covid-19, inclement weather, labour and material shortages, "poor contractor performance," contractor Lloyd Group's collapse in March, 2023, rectification work and funding shortages were just some of these, she said.
In May, 2023, the council engaged FDC Construction and Fit-Out to complete stages one and two.
Ms Waldron said she'd taken a personal interest in the project's governance and contracted an independent quantity surveyor's report to determine its completion cost.
"This highlighted that the grants secured were not enough to complete the full scope of the original project," she said.
Regional NSW and Public Works also conducted an audit on the MAAC's governance and management. The CEO said extra governance had been set up with the funding bodies.
"They have full confidence in my ongoing governance and management of the project and funding," Ms Waldron said.
"With the funding currently available, I have continued to work with the project team to separate out different stages, all with the aim of delivering a pool for the community as soon as possible."
However, temporary amenities would be installed at the pool for the next swim season, given the funding shortfall for permanent ones.
The council has secured $9,107,282 in state and federal grants for the MAAC. A total $1.845m of this is quarantined until project milestones are met. The council has also allocated $2.97m to the work, bringing total available funding to $10.23m.
Ms Waldron said outdoor pools were currently being prepared for the liner and tiles, and the surrounding paving was under construction.
Construction and commissioning of the outdoor pools, plant and Visitor Information Centre would be completed to lock-up stage by August.
"This will exhaust all currently available funding," she said.
The council had recently applied for a further $7.59m in grants for the project.
Ms Waldron said while this exceeded the amount needed, it was important to apply for as many grants as possible, as success was "a bit like Lotto."
Works completed to date include roofing, insulation and cladding of the Visitors Centre, refurbishment of the old pool, slabs for new ones, pipework, rectification works and entry paving.
The council CEO rejected claims from some Taralga residents that the Crookwell pool was being prioritised ahead of services such as the Taralga Post Office.
Upper Lachlan recently cut some maintenance across the Shire and withdrew from the Post Office contract in an effort to slash costs. It followed the community's rejection in 2023 of a 63 per cent rate rise over three years.
The Taralga decision has sparked outrage in the town.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.