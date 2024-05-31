Goulburn Post
Pool grant plugs part of 'big hole' in aquatic centre funding

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
May 31 2024 - 4:45pm
Upper Lachlan Shire Council CEO, Alex Waldron, Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman and Shire deputy mayor, Mandy McDonald at the recent funding announcement for the Crookwell pool redevelopment. Picture supplied.
Upper Lachlan Shire Council has secured almost $250,000 for its "distressed project," the Crookwell aquatic centre's redevelopment.

