Council helps star hockey player financially for European tour

An emerging star has been touring Europe with the Australian u23 women's hockey team, the Jillaroos, after being selected earlier this year.
Goulburn's Makayla Jones has been around the national junior set up for a few years now, but is always excited at the news of her selection.
"I don't think you ever get used to the feeling of being able to represent your country," Jones said.
"I love being able to share the excitement with my family and it makes all the hard work and hours of training worth it."
She isn't the only Goulburn player touring, with Alana Kavanagh and Georgie Smithers also in the squad.
On the men's side, Dylan Downey is also touring Europe with the Burras (u21s) this month.
To help enhance her experience, Jones requested $10,000 in funding from Goulburn Mulwaree Council because "it would relieve an enormous amount of financial stress", and it approved a cash contribution of half that amount at the May 21 meeting.
"When traveling with the various teams, I have to take time off work but also meet the ongoing financial commitments of rent and utilities," Jones said in her application to the council.
"Our travel costs are covered, but the European trip will cost me nearly $5000 as I lose two weeks wages due to taking time off and paying rent and food.
"Additionally, we have to self fund playing and training equipment."
Jones, who represented her country in the Junior Women's World Cup in December, 2023, will use the tour to gain more international experience.
"I will use this opportunity as a way to grow as a player and further develop my hockey so that i can progress into the senior squads," Jones said.
If the 19-year-old is to represent the Hockeyroos in the future, the former Mulwaree High School student has to keep improving to meet the standards of the senior team and that is exactly what she is doing.
"I have continued to work on my shooting skills at training and am working on becoming a more confident and influential hockey player," she said.
While the former Ray Harvey recipient has had a lot of success already, she said she wouldn't be able to do it without the many people and businesses which helped her along the way.
"I would like to thank the council for their support and contribution towards myself, my family and my sporting opportunities," she said.
"I would also like to thank businesses the Goulburn Tyre Team, Birite, Carpet Court, Leed Engineering and the Yorkshire Plumbing Group which have supported me on my journey."
The Jillaroos play two matches against Belgium, two against the Netherlands and three against Great Britain from June 2 to June 13.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.