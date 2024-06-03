Top teams comfortably account for Bears, winnable games to come

A horror weekend has left the Goulburn Bears reeling near the bottom end of the Waratah Men's League ladder.
A 105-42 loss to the Tamworth Thunderbolts on Saturday, June 1 and a 105-73 loss to the Canberra Gunners Academy on Sunday, both at the Goulburn Basketball Stadium, leaves the Bears on one win after 11 games.
The Bears were completely outplayed in the first game and speaking after the match, coach Eddie Teague was not impressed with the performance at all.
"That was terrible and I'm very disappointed with the way they played," Teague said.
"I think we were very intimidated and played like we were scared."
Although there was nothing to be happy with, Teague said his side could learn a lot from the loss.
"The opposition were a top side and they showed us how you play together as a group," he said.
"Everything they did is what we have to learn to do."
The loss came at a cost as well, with centre Bailey Stewart injuring his calf muscle early in the match.
"He is expected to be out for about six weeks," Teague said.
"We're battling a few injuries now and it's just one of those years where we can't put everybody together at the same time on the court."
Things didn't get better for the Bears on Sunday, with Canberra comfortably accounting for them, but Teague said it was a good response to the Tamworth loss.
"That was a respectable performance from us," he said.
"They're a solid side, so I'm proud of how they rebounded from last night.
"We still have problems with our free throws and that would have made a difference.
"We missed 16 of them which would have made it a 10 to 15 point ball game."
Wins may be difficult to come by, but Teague said his players were still young and just loved playing the sport.
"We knew when we put them in this competition, there was a chance they would go through the whole year without winning a game," he said.
"The good news is that the teams coming up are beatable as they're battling like we are too and they're more our standard."
Their next match will still be at the Goulburn Basketball Stadium when they take on the St George Saints Red from 6pm on Saturday, June 15.
