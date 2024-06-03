Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Top teams comfortably account for Bears, winnable games to come

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated June 3 2024 - 5:10pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A horror weekend has left the Goulburn Bears reeling near the bottom end of the Waratah Men's League ladder.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.