The State Poultry Championships headline this King's Birthday week

Grand Pacific Health is holding a free community program on Mondays and Wednesdays for people with chronic pain. Have you been troubled by pain for more the three months, feel anxious or depressed because of ongoing pain or finding it difficult to do the things you want to do because of pain? If you answered yes, then the program is for you. It will help you cope with and manage your pain effectively. The weekly sessions run from June 3 to July 10. Phone 0484 314 676.