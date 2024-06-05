The State Poultry Championships headline this King's Birthday week

Jump on the tarmac and drive all day with live Natsoft timing, experienced coaches and free passengers. Bring your road or racecar (registered or unregistered), or hire a race car onsite. If it's your first time, feel comfortable with a morning track walk directed by experienced staff to get you warmed up and ready for your first time on track. Included will be an open pit lane, free group coaching, an event photographer, free passengers and one-on-one race coaching, OLT's, hot laps and helmet hire is available. A minimum track day license costing $35 is required. The event is on Friday, June 7 at the Pheasant Wood Circuit from 9am to 4pm. Phone 4841 1422.
The 2024 NSW State Poultry Championships has over $6000 in cash, prizes and trophies on offer and as a state-wide event, has state accredited judges, a live auction call and professional poultry photographers. The extensive range of birds includes a selection of soft feather, hard feather, standard, bantam, waterfowl, purebred, rare and crossbreeds plus the sale of equipment such as incubators, feeders and carry boxes. The event is from June 8-9 at 45 Braidwood Road from 9am to 5pm both days. Phone 0410 441 226.
Goulburn will be hosting the annual Football NSW Country Cup for the Boys u14s, u15s and u16s. The Country Cup tournament is conducted by Football NSW for country representative teams at venues within the Riverina, Southern and Western Branches. This annual tournament affords the country players the opportunity to play against teams from outside their branch, but is restricted to the country. The event is from June 8-10 at Cookbundoon from 9am to 3pm all days. Phone 0429 307 327.
The Southern Tablelands Dance Festival is an event for public schools across the Southern Tablelands and beyond. Showcasing students from kindergarten to year 12, each performance will display the passion, skills and creativity of students and teachers as they explore the art of dance. The event is on Tuesday, June 11 at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre from 5pm to 6.15pm. Phone 4823 4999.
Grand Pacific Health is holding a free community program on Mondays and Wednesdays for people with chronic pain. Have you been troubled by pain for more the three months, feel anxious or depressed because of ongoing pain or finding it difficult to do the things you want to do because of pain? If you answered yes, then the program is for you. It will help you cope with and manage your pain effectively. The weekly sessions run from June 3 to July 10. Phone 0484 314 676.
