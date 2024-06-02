Former Eden-Monaro member, Gary Nairn, dies aged 73

Gary Nairn AO, a former member for the NSW federal electorate of Eden-Monaro, has died aged 73.
Mr Nairn's death in Queensland was announced on Sunday. He is survived by his wife, Rose, and his children and grandchildren.
Mr Nairn served in the Federal Parliament from 1996 to 2007 as a member of the Liberal Party.
Prior to that he lived in the Northern Territory where he was president of the Country Liberal Party.
Mr Nairn was born in Sydney in 1951.
He went to school at Sydney Boys High School and then attended the University of NSW. He had a career as a surveyor before entering politics.
During his time in federal politics, he headed up the government inquiry into the 2003 Canberra bushfires.
He was promoted to the front bench as Special Minister of State in 2006.
He was appointed the national chair of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, Australia in 2018. He served as a director on the Mulloon Institute board, an organisation dedicated to sustainable farming. He was also involved in charities working with cancer and disability groups.
Mr Nairn held senior roles in various industry bodies, including the Association of Consulting Surveyors Australia and Spatial Industries Business Association.
In 2015, Mr Nairn was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia for his services to spatial science and mapping as well as his contributions to Australian politics and community organisations.
Dr Jerry Nockles said in a social media post Mr Nairn was a man of "unparalleled dignity and composure."
"I valued Gary's friendship and sought his counsel many times over the years and, thankfully, often over the last twelve months," Dr Nockles said.
"I saw him meet his health challenges with the strength, dignity, and determination he brought to every aspect of his life."
Current member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain said Mr Nairn was "a popular and respected community advocate".
