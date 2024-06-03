All roads lead to artistic Taralga on King's birthday long weekend

Art lovers will be spoilt for choice at Taralga over the upcoming Kings Birthday long weekend.
Not only is the town hosting the annual Taralga Art Show at the Memorial Hall but right next door, the Orchard Street Gallery will gold an exhibition featuring the works of three artists.
The show, titled Morpheus, showcases works by Penny Simons, Hobart Hughes and Jo Allsop.
"Each have long standing successful art and design practices, having lived and worked in the Sydney area for decades," a spokesperson said.
The title of this group show arises from Greek legend, where the god Morpheus appears in our dream state, bearing messages from the underworld.
As the god of dreams and sleep, he presides over our winged and ephemeral thoughts.
In this intriguing show, the artists offer imagery and forms expressing their own sense of that which appears in the subconscious.
The sculptural creations of Hobart Hughes offer both whimsical and sinister characters through mixed media including ceramics, wood and metal.
Using natural fibres and found objects Penny Simons expresses her strong connection to the natural world, and a philosophical need to avoid waste and create beauty from her chosen materials.
Jo Allsop has produced lyrical beauty through representational visions using oil paint on aluminium, giving her paintings a lustrous glow.
The exhibition will run from Friday, June 7 to Monday, June 10 10am to 3pm daily. The opening event will be held on Saturday, June 8 at midday.
"All are welcome to meet the artists, share a glass of something and enjoy light refreshments," the spokesperson said.
Visitors to the gallery can also check out the very popular annual Taralga Art Show, now in it's 21st year. These two events are right next door to each other on the main street of Taralga.
