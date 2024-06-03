Bushwalkers suffer hypothermia west of Jamberoo, woman falls while caving

Three bushwalkers suffered hypothermia after going for an afternoon walk and becoming lost in bushland west of Jamberoo.
The sun had set and rain was falling when emergency services received the call for help to Budderoo National Park at 5pm on Saturday, June 1.
"After an arduous trek through rain-soaked, leech-infested terrain, the bushwalkers were located and treated for mild-hypothermia," Illawarra Police Rescue crews said.
The walkers were warmed up using thermal blankets before beginning their trek out of the bush with police officers.
They made it out at 3.30am on June 2 and were assessed by paramedics before heading home.
There were so many leeches in the bush that one rescue officer reported having 19 on them when they made it out of the national park.
In a separate rescue on June 2, police rescue crews and the Volunteer Rescue Association were called after a woman fell six metres inside Bungonia Caves, about 37 kilometres east of Goulburn.
Once crews reached the woman she was carried out, assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.