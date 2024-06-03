Recycling centre edges to completion amid cost, logistical challenges

A new $10 million plus recycling and re-use centre for Goulburn is expected to open in coming months.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council is putting the finishing touches on the Reuse Goulburn facility, dubbed RUG.
But what was expected to take one year to complete has taken three years and cost some $3 million more than originally estimated.
"It's been very challenging because it's always difficult to build on waste," the council's utilities director, Marina Hollands said.
Head contractor, Lloyd Group entered voluntary administration in March, 2023. The council subsequently assumed project management and appointed subcontractor, Capital2Coast to finish the work.
RUG began in 2021 as a $7.5 million work but by August, 2023 was estimated to cost $10.5m. Ms Hollands said rising material prices had heavily impacted. A final costing will be presented to councillors in future.
The council received $1.034m from the federal government and some from the state's Environmental Trust, but has footed the majority of costs itself.
In August, 2023, the council allocated a further $2,080,595.
Ms Hollands said the result would enhance recycling and extend the Goulburn Waste Management Centre's life.
"It's about maximising recycling and not having everything going to landfill," she said.
Currently, people have to drive to different areas to dispose of various waste types.
The new facility offers an undercover one-stop-shop into which residents can drive. Here, people can separate and dispose of recycling, green, commercial and general waste. The six tip-wells also include a new area for hazardous waste such as gas cylinders and batteries.
There is also a 30-seat education centre which will be used for school and community groups. Ms Hollands said the council's waste education officer would coordinate a suite of programs, fitting in with school curricula, to better educate the community about disposal and sustainability.
In addition, there will be a re-use shop where items deemed unsuitable for landfill will be re-purposed and sold. Council staff will run the shop.
A second weighbridge has also been added.
Mayor Peter Walker, management, staff, Hume MP Angus Taylor and Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman 'inaugurated' the new centre at an onsite event on May 27.
However, Ms Hollands said some works were still outstanding. Building fit-out has to finalised, new software installed and staff trained in operations. The waste drop-off and education about its separation would be done in the next two months, followed by the community recycling centre and education programs.
"It might take six months to get it all open," she said.
The work is expected to extend the tip's life but by how much will depend on community practices.
"We need to do everything we can to extend the waste centre's life," Ms Hollands said.
"While there's room on site, building a new is costly. Anything we can do to extend the life as much as possible is a good news story."
A total $1.83m of the extra cost came from deferral of a drill mud processing facility at the waste centre. The project's need is under review.
Mayor Peter Walker said the RUG was a step towards a circular economy, aligning with NSW waste targets and reducing landfill waste.
"This initiative not only streamlines waste management but also creates job opportunities, promoting environmental sustainability and economic growth," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.