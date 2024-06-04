Owner laments loss of history after overnight fire destroys house

Fire has engulfed a second Goulburn home within a week.
Kelly Gooch admitted to feeling numb as she surveyed damage to her Loloma Place home, much of which was lost to fire in the early hours of Tuesday, June 4.
But most of all, she was thankful her family was safe and well.
"I'm pretty sure we wouldn't have got out if my (19-year-old) son hadn't woken up when he did," she said.
Goulburn's NSW Fire and Rescue and the city's RFS units responded to the blaze at the Run-O-Waters residence at about 1.30am.
The house was well alight when the four crews arrived, Goulburn NSW Fire and Rescue station officer, Chris Corcoran said.
"By the time we got there the roof was starting to cave in and the structural integrity was compromised," he said.
"We went into defensive firefighting mode."
Some 17 personnel controlled the fire by 3am and left the scene at 4.30am.
Mr Corcoran said 80 per cent of the weatherboard home was destroyed.
While an investigation was underway, Mr Corcoran said the owners had informed him a heater was left on overnight.
The family alerted fire authorities.
"We were all here at the time but we grabbed the pets and animals and got out quickly...By that time it was well alight," she said.
The family, including her father, son and his girlfriend, was able to stay with a neighbour overnight.
On Tuesday morning, Ms Gooch lamented that more than 100 years of history was lost with the house.
The home was the original homestead on Loloma. The property was a working dairy in the 1950s and was owned by well known Goulburn wool industry identity, Ray Bladwell.
Developer, Neville Burrows, later bought it and Ms Gooch's parents purchased it from him more than 40 years ago. Mr Burrows has since developed most of the surrounding area into the Run-O-Waters residential area.
Ms Gooch has lived in the house for 45 years.
"There's a lot of history there that's pretty much gone," Ms Gooch said.
"She's survived two bushfires but this one got her. Everything is replaceable but your family is not...It's devastating but at least the family is safe."
The house is insured.
She praised the fire services which she said responded within 15 minutes. Calls from friends offering help started from 3am.
"There are some brilliant people around and it's very heartwarming," Ms Gooch said.
It's the second house fire in Goulburn in a week. On Wednesday, May 29, 75pc of a Mary Street house was destroyed by a blaze that started in rear rooms, Mr Corcoran told The Post at the time. Front rooms also sustained smoke damage.
The cause remains under investigation.
On Tuesday, Mr Corcoran urged people to ensure smoke alarms were working, saying they saved lives.
"If you intend to leave a heater on overnight, make sure it's in good working order and maintained," he said.
His crews were returning from the Loloma Place fire when they were alerted to what was thought to be a second house blaze. On closer inspection it was a blocked chimney emitting a significant amount of smoke through a house. Crews extinguished the chimney fire and a wood heater and ventilated the home.
Mr Corcoran advised people with wood heaters to regularly clean the flue.
