Tony pours heart into hospital art, with a little help from friends

Visitors to Goulburn's new cancer care centre will be hit by a wall of colour and artistry, thanks to a joint initiative.
Longtime sign writer, Tony Marks, took up the challenge when Goulburn Base Hospital's heritage committee wanted to brighten up the place.
His brief, to paint Australian native flora on the entry wall to the onsite Goulburn Cancer Care Centre, also appealed to Mr Marks' deeper connection.
His mother, Elizabeth, was a theatre nurse for 35 years at the hospital until her retirement in the mid 1980s. She was also a nurse unit manager.
The acrylic and spray paint artwork depicts a large bottlebrush and other flora.
"It brightens up a dull corner. Previously it was just a brown brick wall and wasn't very welcoming," he said.
"I'm pleased with the result."
Mr Marks has been a signwriter for more than 40 years.
The $2500 project, which took several days, was funded by Goulburn Rotary.
President Steve Ruddell said heritage committee member and Rotarian, Carol James, came to him with the idea. Rotary jumped on board, commissioned Mr Marks and sought donations from Bunnings and Nathan O'Neill Painting and Decorating.
Hospital redevelopment project manager, Kerry Hort said the work continued the native flora theme throughout the $165 million redeveloped hospital. Most of this is by local artists.
"We're thrilled with the result and Tony and Rotary have been so supportive," she said.
The Goulburn Men's Shed is crafting a bench seat to put in front.
The Goulburn Cancer Care Centre will open for a sneak peak on Thursday, June 6. Ms Hort said it included seven treatment chairs, one more than currently, a single room, three consultation rooms, and education and interview areas.
"It's light and bright and patients will be able to look outside from all the rooms," she said.
Mr Ruddell said Rotary was pleased to support the hospital. The charity previously funded another artwork by Mr Marks - the hospital's insignia - at the emergency department entry. It also paid for bookshelves in waiting areas.
"This year is all about putting money back into the community," Mr Ruddell said.
Goulburn Rotary has channeled $60,000 to $70,000 into local initiatives in the past year.
