Driver receives treatment after two-truck crash on highway

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
June 4 2024 - 5:33pm
Ambulance crews attended the two-truck crash at Yarra on Tuesday morning. File picture by Louise Thrower.
The driver of a pantech truck escaped serious injury when his vehicle crashed into a B-double in the early hours of Tuesday, June 4.

