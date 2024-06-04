Driver receives treatment after two-truck crash on highway

The driver of a pantech truck escaped serious injury when his vehicle crashed into a B-double in the early hours of Tuesday, June 4.
Police said the pantech impacted with the rear of the B-double truck on the Hume Highway at Yarra, 3km east of Wollogorang Road at 4.40am.
The lighter vehicle's 23-year-old male driver suffered a sore knee and ankle but was able to walk free of his truck. Ambulance paramedics conveyed him to Goulburn Base Hospital for further assessment, where he also underwent mandatory breath testing.
The B-double driver was uninjured and tested negative to a breath test.
The RFS also attended the scene. Southern Tablelands operational officer, Jacob Boddy, said personnel worked with police to assist the pantech driver.
They also cleared the road.
The highway's northbound lane was closed for a short time while emergency services were on scene.
It proved to be a busy morning for police and RFS. Earlier, at 1.30am, they and NSW Fire and Rescue attended a house fire at Loloma Place, Run-O-Waters, in Goulburn.
