Police hold serious concerns for missing boy, Tuki Parsons

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing teenage boy from the state's south.
Tuki Parsons, aged 16, was last seen at Goulburn Railway Station, about 7.18pm on Saturday, June 1.
When he was unable to be located or contacted, officers attached to Monaro Police District were notified on Monday, June 3 and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police said due to his young age, there are serious concerns for Tuki's welfare.
Tuki is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 165cm tall with thin build, olive skin and brown short hair.
He was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve top, a blue/grey coloured striped scarf, black track pants with white stripes and black shoes.
Police said Tuki was known to frequent the Goulburn, Nowra, Redfern and Surry Hills areas.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
