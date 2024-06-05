Three-year campaign to reduce speed limit 'finally' pays off

A Marulan district resident has welcomed permanent speed reductions on heavily trafficked roads in the Brayton and Towrang area.
Ken Wray, residents and Goulburn Mulwaree Council have been lobbying for the decrease from 100km/h to 80km/h for up to three years.
Transport for NSW announced this week that a total 43.5 kilometre stretch taking in Towrang, Brayton, Ambrose and Red Hills roads would be reduced to 80 km/h in the interests of safety.
"The review of these speed zone was initiated in response to a request from Goulburn Mulwaree Council and the community to improve road user safety," a spokesperson said.
"In the five-years from October, 2017 to September 2022, seven crashes were recorded along this 43.5km section of road, resulting in six serious injuries and one fatality.
"The review found a speed reduction was appropriate due to the narrow road formation, the crash history, an increase in vehicle volume, and to apply speed zone consistency within the area."
The following lengths of road were reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h from Tuesday, June 4:
The spokesperson said the review also found a 50km/h speed zone was appropriate for the road environment along Merino, Dorsett, Suffolk, Leicester, and Southdown roads, Corriedale Drive, and Herdwick Place.
"The speed limit will be reduced from 100 km/h to 50 km/h to provide safer access to driveways and to Marulan, and to better support residential development in the area," he said.
Mr Wray said he was delighted with the changes especially given a large section formed part of the Gunlake Quarry haul route.
"There was an 80km/h limit imposed on the stretch from Ambrose Road to Marulan about one year ago. It was temporary while (Gunlake) fixed the road," he said.
"We didn't mind a bit because the road was always being fixed."
Mr Wray said Transport for NSW had previously refused to reduce the speed limit "for some reason."
In 2021, Gunlake consultant, Geoff Kettle, said the company had no objection to the 80km/h limit and had been working with the council, state and federal representatives and the community to achieve this.
"We're at a standstill because the Roads and Maritime Service (RMS) doesn't believe it should be," he said.
"There is a precedent (for other quarry haul routes) in the council area on Jerrara Road and Marulan South Road."
Mr Wray said his only objection now was the inability to pass trucks from the quarry through to the Hume Highway via Ambrose and Red Hills Road. If stuck behind a truck climbing Ambrose Road hill, the going was "very slow," he argued.
In addition, he wanted the right-angled Red Hills Road and Ambrose Road intersection "tidied up." Mr Wray said this was particularly problematic during heavy fog.
"I've been on it for years but nothing's been done. While there haven't been any crashes, there have been lots of close encounters," he told The Post.
However, residents had a win two years ago when the council imposed a five tonne load limit on the Red Hills Road north extension to its intersection with Wollumbi Road, north of Marulan.
Mr Wray said trucks were regularly using this route to avoid the Marulan checking station.
"It took me 15 years but after I spoke to the mayor, Peter Walker, the five tonne limit was imposed," he said.
"It's a win all round because it saves locals from the danger of trucks, vehicles can't avoid the checking station and the council doesn't have to repair the roads as much."
Mr Wray also believed the reduced 50km/h limit in a residential area off Brayton Road was beneficial.
Justifying the changes, Transport for NSW says in NSW, speeding contributes to 41 per cent of road fatalities and 24 per cent of serious injuries from road crashes each year.
"Speeding increases both the risk of a crash happening, as well as the likelihood of death or serious injury," a spokesperson said.
"Going just 5km/h over the speed limit in a 60km/h zone, on average, doubles your crash risk."
Signage will be onsite two weeks post installation of the speed zone reduction, to notify motorists of the changed speed limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.