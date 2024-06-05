Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Three-year campaign to reduce speed limit 'finally' pays off

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
June 5 2024 - 11:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Red Hills Road resident, Ken Wray, is delighted with a speed reduction from 100km/h to 80km/h along the thoroughfare and other roads taking in a quarry haul route. Picture supplied.
Red Hills Road resident, Ken Wray, is delighted with a speed reduction from 100km/h to 80km/h along the thoroughfare and other roads taking in a quarry haul route. Picture supplied.

A Marulan district resident has welcomed permanent speed reductions on heavily trafficked roads in the Brayton and Towrang area.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.