Charity begins with a lion-hearted run for worthy projects

A group of international runners will soon hit Goulburn as part of the Lions Charity Run.
The eight participants, from Australia, Canada, Poland, Germany and the Ukraine, are running from Sydney to Melbourne from Sunday, June 16 to Friday, June 21.
They will arrive in Goulburn on Sunday, June 16 and make their way along the Wollondilly Riverwalk, beginning at Marsden Weir at 12.30pm.
Local runners are welcome to join in the run, which will arrive in Belmore Park at 3pm.
There the Lions Club of Goulburn City and Lions District 201N2 will host a reception and welcome. The community is invited to the event to wish the runners well and donate if they wish.
They are raising funds for two children's charity projects - the Cambodian Orphanage Project and an Australian Lions project - The Marri Mittigar School Community hosted by Barker College in Sydney to support refugee children and socially disadvantaged children that have been impacted by international conflict.
Goulburn Lions Club member, Rosemary Chapman said the charity run was a big event for the city and hoped the community would get behind it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.