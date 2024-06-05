This is branded content.
Are you the kind of person who has the drive to make a difference in the lives of people?
Do you like to listen to others and give them the space and advice to improve their mental well-being?
Well, then, you've probably already considered pursuing a career in clinical psychology.
Many people are intrigued by the human mind and want to enter a career in psychology. However, not enough people actually follow through. The road to becoming a clinical psychologist is not for the faint of heart. It requires academic brilliance, diligence, and perseverance to make it through the years of study.
In this article we aim to help you understand exactly what it takes and what you need to do in order to become a clinical psychologist.
Clinical psychology is a specialised area of psychology that focuses on providing continued care, support and treatment for those with mental health issues.
Millions of adults suffer from mental health issues, ones that can greatly impair multiple facets of their lives and, if left untreated, could lead to suicide. Clinical psychologists are the professionals on the frontline of the war against mental illness.
Anyone practising as a clinical psychologist will require a passion for attaining knowledge and a drive to help people in a vulnerable state of mind.
The responsibilities of a clinical psychologist include but are not limited to:
If becoming a clinical psychologist was easy, there would be a lot more people being trained to help people manage mental illnesses.
It's important to note that even though you study for a degree in psychology, you will not become a registered clinical psychologist until you've attained your master's degree.
Here are some steps that can help outline how to become a clinical psychologist.
After graduating high school with the necessary grades, the first step to becoming a clinical psychologist is to earn your undergraduate degree in psychology accredited by the Australian Psychology Accreditation Council (APAC).
Some bachelor's degrees will be counted towards getting your master's degree.
Without it, you'd most likely have to take some additional classes in order to supplement your knowledge with the fundamentals that form the base of some advanced degrees.
Your Bachelor's degree was just the beginning of your journey to becoming a qualified clinical psychologist, and next up is getting your advanced diploma.
For those who have completed a Bachelor's degree unrelated to psychology, you'll likely need to complete a graduate diploma in Psychology, too.
Once you've acquired your Advanced Diploma, you'll be eligible to apply for your provisional registration as a Psychologist with the Psychology Board of Australia.
The great thing about taking a postgraduate course in psychology is that you can do it online at universities like JCU.
This means you'll be able to further your degree without the constraints of attending a campus.
The next step to finally becoming a clinical psychologist is to undertake a Master of Psychology Clinical. Any courses taken need to be APAC-approved.
After earning your master's degree, you'll be able to turn your provisional psychologist registration into the general registration. All practising psychologists in Australia are required to have a general registration.
Once you hold your general registration, you'll officially be a fully qualified clinical psychologist. But for those who want to further their studies even more, you can do an extra qualification by gaining an Area of Practice Endorsement (AoPE).
Achieving this qualification means you'll be recognised with advanced training in a specific area of practice.
For those wondering, it takes about six years on average for a person to complete their studies and officially be registered as a clinical psychologist.
This all depends on individual circumstances. Here is a quick timeframe breakdown:
Or
Or
It's time to chase your dreams of becoming a clinical psychologist.
Whether you're fresh out of high school and ready to study, or you've already completed another degree unrelated to psychology, your future career is waiting for you.
All you have to do is complete your undergraduate, followed by your advanced graduate diploma, complete your master's degree and get your general registration, and you're good to go and change lives for the better.
