Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Weather

Heavy rainfall up to 250mm about to hit Southern Inlands

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated June 5 2024 - 4:23pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has issued a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall across the NSW Southern Inlands from early morning on Thursday, June 6.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.