Persistent rain continues as more roads become affected

Update: 4.30pm:
The rain has continued to pour down in the region.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), 64mm of rainfall was recorded at Goulburn Airport from 3.30pm on Wednesday, June 5 to 4pm on Thursday.
That was an increase of 7.8mm.
As of 4.30pm on Thursday, river levels were still rising at the Wollondilly River at Murrays Flat and the Mulwaree River at both Lansdowne Bridge while the Mulwaree River at The Towers near Thorne's Bridge on Braidwood Road was steady according to BoM.
Earlier 12.30pm:
Goulburn SES crews are being kept busy by the persistent rainfall in the region over the past 24-hours.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), 56.2mm of rainfall was recorded at Goulburn Airport from 3.30pm on Wednesday, June 5 to midday on Thursday.
Goulburn SES commander Steve Watson said crews weren't desperate at the moment, but worse was to come.
"About 10 jobs have come in for sandbagging and leaking rooves," he said.
"There's still a lot of rain forming across the coast and coming across towards us.
"Since it's starting west of us, it will affect the river system and we may be impacted this afternoon."
As of midday on Thursday, river levels were rising at the Wollondilly River at Murrays Flat and the Mulwaree River at both Lansdowne Bridge and The Towers near Thorne's Bridge on Braidwood Road according to BoM.
Due to the large amount of rain, Goulburn Mulwaree Council closed the following grass fields for Thursday and Friday, June 6 and 7 for training and competition:
