Doors set to open on city's first purpose-built cancer care centre

Goulburn's first purpose-built cancer care centre will open to patients on Tuesday, June 18.
The facility, at the rear of Goulburn Base Hospital, opened for a sneak peak on Thursday, June 6. Located next to the renal unit, it is part of the $165 million hospital redevelopment.
The opening marks the end of an era for cancer services at the Bourke Street Health Service, formerly Saint John of God Hospital.
The fact wasn't lost on that facility's former nurse manager, John Gale, who gave the new facility the thumbs up.
"It's beautiful and a great legacy to the vision of (former cancer services nurse unit manager), Sue Sloan and the team," he said.
"It's state of the art...If I was receiving treatment for cancer, I would feel reassured."
The centre includes a reception area, six treatment chairs, with capacity for seven within a spacious area, a separate bedroom, meeting, interview and consulting rooms, offices, beverage bay, amenities and storage.
The meeting rooms are named after Ms Sloan, who worked at Bourke Street's oncology unit for 17 years, and Professor Robin Stuart-Harris, the original visiting oncologist.
Each treatment chair has a television above, which can also be used to share health information.
The adjoining renal unit will also use consultation rooms.
Outside, signwriter Tony Marks has completed a large wall mural depicting Australian flora.
Southern NSW Local Health District cancer services manager, Mel Mudie, said the centre's planning started with the hospital's redevelopment.
"It's a purpose-built facility that's much more comfortable for patient flow and staff safety," she said.
"There's a lot more space and privacy and the treatment area is triple the size (than previously)."
Ms Mudie said the approximate 300 square metre space would meet demand. More than 400 patients were on the books for consultation services in Goulburn and district over the past year. About 70 people, from as far afield as Yass and Queanbeyan, are on the active chemotherapy list.
The centre will employ six nurses, administration staff, a breast care nurse, cancer care coordinator and social worker. The Health District is also recruiting for an Aboriginal health worker for Goulburn, within cancer care services.
There will also be two visiting oncologists and a haemotologist.
Ms Mudie said the cancer care coordinator, breast care nurses and social worker supported the centre by visiting patients in their home.
Volunteer Ted Hawke will meet and greet people at the new centre, while Kerry Chalker will continue her wig library.
Parking for the cancer care centre and renal unit is off Albert Street.
The Bourke Street oncology services will close on June 17. The remaining renal consultation facilities will also shift. Next door, Giles Court will be refitted to accommodate transitional living associated with the brain injury unit.
It will leave the Bourke Street Health Service almost vacant. The building's owners, the Catholic archdiocese of Canberra/Goulburn, last year called for expressions of interest in its lease.
