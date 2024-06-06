Vehicle rollover during heavy rain disrupts highway traffic

Paramedics are treating a person for injuries, following a crash north of Goulburn.
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway, Boxers Creek at about 12.10pm.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Jacob Boddy, said a dual cab vehicle had rolled on its roof, near the Divall's Quarry entrance, some 15km north of Goulburn.
No one was trapped but paramedics were treating the person involved. NSW Ambulance media could not confirm the nature of their injuries.
Towrang and Goulburn RFS units, police and a tow truck also attended the scene.
One northbound lane was closed for a short time but has since re-opened.
Rain was heavy in the area at the time. Since 3.30pm Wednesday, June 5, Goulburn airport has registered 59mm.
The SES has responded to 10 call-outs, some roads have been closed in the area and Goulburn Mulwaree Council has closed sporting fields.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.