Monaro Police Department have found teenager missing from Goulburn

A teenage boy missing from Goulburn has been found safe and well.
The 16-year-old was last seen at Goulburn Railway Station at about 7.18pm on Saturday, June 1.
When he was unable to be located or contacted officers attached to Monaro Police District were notified and commenced inquiries.
The 16-year-old was found on Wednesday, June 5, and a police spokesperson thanked the public and the media for their help.
