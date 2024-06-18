The top 5 things you need to know before disputing a will Advertising Feature

By Tait Keller, RMB Galland Elder Lawyers Goulburn

Tait Keller, lawyer at RMB Galland Elder Lawyers Goulburn. Picture supplied

The death of a loved one is always a difficult time. Learning that you have not been adequately provided for in your loved one's will undoubtedly makes this difficult time even more challenging.

Disputing a will or contesting the right of a person to obtain a grant of probate can arise in many circumstances. These include where it is alleged that the testator lacked testamentary capacity at the time of making the will, or they were unduly influenced. But, the most common method of disputing a will is by making a family provision claim.



1. What is a family provision claim?

A family provision claim is an application to the Supreme Court of New South Wales for a share or a larger share from the estate of a deceased person.



The purpose of a family provision claim is to provide for the maintenance, education, and advancement in life of certain people who were dependent on the deceased person, or who were not adequately provided for in the will. When a court makes an order for provision from the estate, it is like the court is varying the terms of the will.



2. Are there any time limits?

Yes. It is important to be aware of the time limits that apply to family provision claims.



In NSW, a family provision claim must be filed within 12 months of the deceased's date of death. The court may, grant an extension of time if the applicant is able to show sufficient cause for the delay.

3. Can anyone make this claim?

No, only those who are considered an 'eligible person' can do so. Under the Succession Act 2006, an 'eligible person' includes:

The wife or husband of the deceased

A person who was living in a de facto relationship with the deceased

A child of the deceased (including an adopted child)

A former wife or husband of the deceased (in certain circumstances)

A person who was, at any particular time, wholly or partly dependent on the deceased and a grandchild of the deceased or at any particular time a member of the deceased's household.

A person living in a close personal relationship with the deceased at the time of the deceased person's death.

4. What are the family provision matters that the court will consider?

It is important to note that being an eligible person does not automatically guarantee that you will be entitled to receive a provision from the deceased's estate.



Instead, the court assesses each individual claim on a case-by-case basis, considering a variety of factors when determining the applicant's proposed entitlement, if any.



There are some key factors which the court will consider when assessing each family provision claim.



These include the nature and duration of the relationship between the applicant and the deceased, the nature and the extent of any obligation or responsibilities owed by the deceased to the applicant, the applicant's financial circumstances including current and future financial needs, and any contributions (whether financial or otherwise) made by the applicant towards the acquisition, conservation and improvement of the deceased's estate.



5. Who pays the costs of making a claim?

The cost of making a family provision claim in NSW can vary widely, depending on a number of factors such as the complexity of the case, the amount of work involved, and whether the claim is resolved through negotiation or court proceedings.



It's important to note that each case will be decided on its own facts and circumstances, and there is no one-size-fits-all approach to the issue of costs when it comes to family provision matters.

