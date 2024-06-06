SES issues watch and act alert for Wollondilly River due to flooding

The SES has alerted a watch and act alert for the Wollondilly River due to predicted dangerous flooding.
The service has advised people not to enter floodwaters in lower lying areas around Goulburn.
Goulburn SES commander, Steve Watson said Sooley Dam was currently spilling and was at watch and act status.
"It is at amber alert and if it gets any higher we will be messaging residents. The SES, the council and police are on this," he said.
However Mr Watson did not expect the dam level to rise much further due to easing rain.
Chinamans Lane is closed in both directions in that area.
The Wollondilly River at Marsden Weir stood at 1.2 metres at 4pm, while at Murrays Flat, it was sitting at 4.5m at 5.15pm.
The Mulwaree River at The Towers on Braidwood Road was 3.9m at 5pm and 2.4m at Lansdowne Bridge at 4.40pm.
Multiple roads have been closed around Goulburn. Some school bus runs were cancelled on Thursday, June 6 due to the closures.
Goulburn airport has received 65mm from 3.30pm Wednesday to 5.30pm Thursday. However Bradfordville resident, Leon Oberg, recorded 84mm over the same period.
Mr Watson said his crews had attended about 20 call-outs in and around Goulburn. Most of these were leaking roofs, water inundation around homes and sandbag delivery as far afield as Marulan, Towrang and Tallong.
"There's a fair amount of flooding because there's a lot of water coming down the Wollondilly River," he said.
Blackshaw Road beside the Mulwaree Ponds was closed in both directions late Thursday afternoon. The underpass was shut earlier in the day.
At 5.30pm, the SES and Police Rescue were preparing to retrieve a woman and her dog who were stranded by flood water at the Goulburn Golf Club. They were safe at the club but an SES flood boat was ready to bring them over to Blackshaw Road.
Water had not inundated the clubhouse at that stage but the access road was under water.
The SES has a flood rescue team and two storm crews on deck.
Residents reported heavy flooding around Goulburn. Range Road was closed in both directions near Thompsons Lane. Taralga and Middle Arm Roads are just some of the thoroughfares affected by water inundation.
At Tarlo River, some 15km north of Goulburn on Taralga Road, Taralga man Terry Bennett noted the waterway "looked like Lake George."
He estimated Taralga itself had recorded 85mm to 100mm since the rain started on Wednesday.
A Quialigo resident recorded 70mm in the gauge in the same period.
Goulburn airport has recorded 50.8mm for June, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.