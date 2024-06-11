Sparkling baroque gems for Goulburn Advertising Feature

Sydney Symphony Orchestra is coming to Goulburn for a one-off performance of sparkling Baroque gems by Handel and Pisendel. Pictures Craig Abercrombie.

Goulburn music lovers are in for a treat when Sydney Symphony Orchestra returns to the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre.



The orchestra will bring their one-off performance of sparkling Baroque gems by Handel and Pisendel on Friday June 28.

Led by ARIA Award-winning performer and Baroque specialist, Erin Helyard, audiences will be taken on a whirlwind tour of two 18th-century showstoppers: Handel's beloved Water Music and Pisendel's Imitation des caractères de la danse.

The concert comes directly to Goulburn from its opening at Sydney's City Recital Hall and is the Orchestra's first performance in the region since their sold-out Beethoven program at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre in May 2023.

One of the best-loved composers of the Baroque era, George Frederic Handel achieved enduring success with ground-breaking and inspirational orchestral music, including The Messiah, Zadok the Priest, and Music for the Royal Fireworks.

His Water Music is a lavish, royal treat. Commissioned by King George I for a concert on the Thames in 1717.



All of London turned out to see Handel and his 50-piece orchestra floating up and down the river on a barge for the work's premiere.

Perhaps less well-known but no less influential is 18th-century German composer and violin virtuoso Johann Georg Pisendel.

An example of pure Baroque elegance, his Imitation des caractères de la danse captures the spirit of French dances from the court at Versailles to the working-class dance halls of Paris.

The Sydney Symphony Orchestra's commitment to bringing music to the towns and cities of New South Wales stretches 86 years, almost as far back as its founding in 1932.

To celebrate the 150th anniversary of New South Wales in 1938, Australia's premiere orchestra undertook their first regional tour with performances in places including Wollongong, Katoomba, Orange and Bathurst.

In 2024, the Orchestra also has upcoming performances in Wollongong, Nowra, and Penrith.

In the second half of the year, audiences can catch Augustin Hadelich and The Sydney Symphony Orchestra at Wollongong Town Hall and Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre (August 17 - 18) and Mozart and Poetic Inspirations at The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre, Penrith (October 11).

Handel & Sparkling Baroque will be performed at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Friday June 28 at 7:30 pm.

