Paul Paviour: A 'force of nature' who filled the soul with music

It came as little surprise to anyone that Paul Paviour planned the music for his funeral service.
More than a decade ago, he had also lined up his friend, Bishop George Browning, to preach at his farewell.
The now retired Bishop said that every hymn and reading had meaning, from the psalms reflecting purpose and order in life, to his final poem:
"When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom-filled room. Why cry for a soul set free?"
Hundreds gathered at Goulburn's Saint Saviour's Cathedral on Friday, June 7, to celebrate the life of the city's 'musical maestro,' Paul Paviour.
He died on Friday, May 24, aged ninety-three. The composer, organist, pianist and conductor left an indelible mark on the city's music scene, from his days teaching at Goulburn CAE, to his founding of the Conservatorium of Music, tutoring hundreds of students, forming the Consort of Voices and the many choral and orchestral performances he delivered.
Mr Paviour has been credited with giving people musical opportunities they wouldn't have otherwise experienced.
Bishop Browning said his good friend "fed people's souls" with his love of music, including in that very cathedral.
In turn, a 42-strong choir, comprising Saint Saviour's and Conservatorium singers, poured their gratitude into Mr Paviour's chosen works throughout the two-hour service. His good friends, Heather Moen-Boyd and Phil Fraser played organ.
Another lifelong friend, John Lander's tenor voice transcended the Cathedral.
In a special tribute, son Julian, a trumpeter, and guitarist Kjell Goyer played Paul's favourite song, A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square.
Philip Paviour, one of Mr Paviour's three sons, said the fact his father was an "exceptional musician" was never in doubt.
He could have played in the world's greatest concert hall, networked and made connections.
"But that wasn't Dad's thing," he said.
"He walked through his life supported on two very particular legs...family and community."
His path could have been different but for a chance conversation on his way to an interview for a banking position. Instead, he went back to study. Mr Paviour soon became well known for his compositions and piano and organ playing prowess. He performed at Queen Elizabeth II's coronation and again when she visited Australia in 1988.
In 1982, he took the Consort of Voices on an Italian tour, during which they performed in Rome for Pope John-Paul II.
"As a well-loved and respected music teacher he saw new opportunities seemingly arise by themselves," Philip said.
"He always said he had no real idea how the places he worked at first got his name. It seems he never actually applied for a job!"
Philip fondly recalled a happy family life and the loving relationship between his father and mother, Margaret, or 'Madges' as Paul called her.
Paul appreciated the friendships he'd made through choirs and ran them for little other reason that he loved it.
"It sings itself," he'd say.
Amid the 'serious music,' was a love of musical theatre and a sense of humour fed by Morecombe and Wise, The Goons, Dave Allen and Monty Python.
There were singalongs around the family piano.
"A glorious unhindered joy would ensue," Philip said.
On Saturdays, his day of rest, he'd play relaxed music on the piano, "no agendas, no distractions, just pure communication."
"Years later I discovered that if you asked him to repeat what he played at these times, he couldn't," Philip said.
"The music existed just in that moment. Although his music is now silent, I will always feel blessed to have had such beauty in my life.
"That Paul Paviour was an exceptional man is not in doubt. A brilliant musician, a beloved teacher, a family man, a great friend, a maker of communities. A studied, generous, kind, on occasion maddeningly stubborn, cheeky, hilarious and unique man.
"Paul Paviour was a force of nature and we wouldn't have had it any other way."
Adrian told the congregation his father was a man of faith and was totally devoted to music.
"Dad recounted to me on many occasions that he had led a life that was never going to make him rich, but he had a life with friends and family of whom he could not wish for better," he said.
Adrian said his father took to heart the words of his (Paul's) grandfather, Harry James Paviour on the occasion of his 21st birthday:
"To wish you all that you can wish for yourself, and that your future may be very happy, and that you will still, and always, find your pleasure in good things, such as your music and all other things that bring real pleasure, and no regrets or remorse in the future."
At the service's conclusion, choir conductor Ben Scott laid his baton on Mr Paviour's casket.
