SES issues Watch and Act alert for low lying areas along Wollondilly River

If you have a Home and/or Business Emergency Plan, review it now. Otherwise, have a conversation and plan for what you will do and take with you if you need to evacuate.



Consider the consequences of road and bridge closures and water over roads and make alternate arrangements for work, children, and travel.

Plan your route carefully to avoid flooded roads and allow extra travel time.



Obey all signs about road closures and instructions from emergency services.

Avoid storm drains and pipes, ditches, ravines and rivers.

Never drive, walk, ride through, play or swim in floodwater - it is dangerous, toxic, and may void your car insurance. If it's flooded, forget it. Fines apply.