SES issues Watch and Act alert for low lying areas along Wollondilly River

A Watch and Act flood warning has been issued for the Wollondilly River at Goulburn.
It has advised people in the low lying areas along the Wollondilly River to not enter floodwater due to predicted dangerous flooding.
People should monitor the situation as it is constantly changing and avoid floodwater.
Due to the significant rainfall, Sooley Dam is spilling, causing flooding of low lying areas along the river.
For emergency help in floods, storms and tsunamis, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500.
In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
