Four injured in two-car crash south of Goulburn

An investigation is underway after a two-vehicle crash 30km south of Goulburn resulted in four people being taken to hospital overnight.
Emergency services were called to the Federal Highway at Collector about 8pm on Friday, June 7 and found a southbound Hyundai sedan and a northbound Mercedes sedan had collided.
Passing motorists stopped and rendered assistance until officers from The Hume Police District and NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived on site.
A 29-year-old woman in the first vehicle and three men from the second vehicle, including the 31-year-old man driving, were treated at the scene before being taken to Canberra Hospital.
Police have been told their injuries are not life-threatening.
Inquiries are continuing.
Anyone with information or dashcam vision should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
