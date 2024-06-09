More greyhound race meets announced for Monday afternoons

The announcement of more greyhound races coming to town is music to the ears of both owners and trainers.
Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) CEO Rob Macaulay gave the news earlier this week, saying a minimum of 56 new TAB race meetings for Country Class greyhounds would be added to the 2024-2025 racing calendar at venues like Goulburn.
"The increase in race meetings for our lower tiered racing greyhounds is intended to allay any concerns for owners and trainers of this category of greyhound, which may have previously been considered for nomination at non-TAB events," Macaulay said.
"The meetings for Country Class greyhounds will offer more prizemoney per race than what was previously on offer at equivalent non-TAB meetings.
"By comparison, maiden prizemoney is set to go up 45 per cent, with prizemoney for all other grades of racing rising by more than 70 pc."
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club manager Patrick Day was understandably delighted with the announcement.
"The extra race meetings are welcomed by us and will be conducted on a Monday afternoon, providing a great platform for the less competitive greyhounds to race in their class," he said.
"Greyhounds love to race, and this will give the local and regional greyhounds that opportunity."
The number of extra race meetings Goulburn gets will be announced when GRNSW releases its 2024-25 racing calendar in the coming weeks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.