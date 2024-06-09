Paul Parlett wins race at prestigious track in fine fashion

Paul Parlett has shrugged of his machine issues from last year to take out the Open 500 Class with his Norton ESO at the Historic Winton Classic race meeting recently.
"Last year, we had machine failures, but this year went faultlessly," the Goulburn resident said after the event on May 25 and 26.
"We hardly had to put a tool on the bikes."
The weekend started off well for Parlett who qualified in fifth spot, meaning he started in that position for all of his races.
"Everything went really well in qualifying aside from needing to make a couple of small adjustments," Parlett said.
"Out of every race, I was second or third going into the first corner.
"Only the bigger bikes got past me during the race."
He had a close battle with second placed Terry Sullivan in the races, but managed to pull away when it mattered most.
"He just got past me on the last lap in the first race and I beat him in the others," Parlett said.
That wasn't his only achievement on the weekend.
Parlett dug deep on his Yamaha TZ 350 in the 350 Class to take home third place.
The two bikes were very different in size and had different features, making it hard to adjust, but the most remarkable thing about his result was it was his first time on the two bikes for 12 months.
"I hadn't really ridden on any of those bikes since this time last year as we were getting them organised and ready for this race," Parlett said.
Parlett now turns his attention to the National Historic Championships which will be held at One Raceway in November.
"I want to get all my bikes organised and get track time on them before competing in my own backyard," he said.
It will be the first national event held at the track since it was renamed from Wakefield Park.
