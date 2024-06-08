Schedule confirmed for the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix landmark event

The 100th Anniversary of the First Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix held in Goulburn is just around the corner.
Taking place from Friday to Sunday, June 21-23, the details of each activity for the landmark event is now confirmed.
Beginning on Friday 21 June, the fre street cruise will run from 6pm to 7pm and is open to all makes and models of motorcycle.
Forming up at Cartwright Place, the cruise will turn right onto Montague Street, left onto Auburn Street, turn around at Goldsmith St intersection, continue along Auburn St to Verner St intersection then turn around to continue in a loop.
This will continue until 7pm where entrants will park along Montague Street next to Belmore Park for a static display.
Music will be played under the newly refurbished Rotunda during the parade and will be a great start to the weekend.
On Saturday from 9am to 5pm and Sunday from 9am to 3pm, the Goulburn Recreation Area will host the All-Motorcycle Expo.
Public entry is $5 and will feature historical exhibits and displays such as memorabilia from the 1924 Grand Prix, Police Motorcycle Display, Black Dog Ride exhibit, Motorcycle Council of NSW exhibit and more.
Live entertainment, food vendors and merchandise will accompany these days.
Saturday will also feature the Komatsu FMX Experience Freestyle Motocross team along with the Farmers Market inside the basketball stadium.
On Saturday night from 6pm, Veolia Arena will open its doors for the 100th anniversary dinner where ticketholders will be served by Antonio Morelli, a chef who has prepared a wonderful buffet menu.
The evening will also include an auction, entertainment, and dancing, with the opportunity to meet with racing greats and other special guests.
The raffle for the Indian Scout Bobber Twenty will also be drawn.
Dinner tickets close on June 14 and can be bought by visiting https://www.goulburngp.com.au/official-merch/DINNER-RESERVATION-p632356321.
On Sunday from 10.30am to 2.10pm, an escorted, re-enactment Rally along the original 80km course will take place.
Starting at Brisbane Grove Road and Windellama Road intersection, the Rally will follow the original route of the 1924 race - passing through Windellama, Bungonia and along Mountain Ash Road past the motorcycle monument, returning to Goulburn's Recreation Area.
The Rally will commence with 1924 and earlier motorcycle models up to 2001 and current models.
Spectator viewing points are also located along the route, which will have catering available.
Registrations costing $45 close 14 June 2024 and can be made by visiting https://www.goulburngp.com.au/official-merch/GOULBURN-MOTORCYCLE-GRAND-PRIX-100TH-RALLY-REGISTRATION-Please-Fill-All-Boxes-p631687347.
On the day, for $5 per person, shuttle buses will take spectators from the Goulburn Recreation Area and make four stops along the route, at designated times during the day.
For more information and updates, visit www.goulburngp.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.