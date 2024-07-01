Goulburn MP voices concerns over greyhound straight track development

Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman fears the new greyhound straight track project may not eventuate.
It came after information about its progress was brought to her attention in June.
"I've learned the project has been scaled down to a grass track with portable barriers and the latest developments are a stark departure from the original vision," she said.
"I have real fear we will end up with nothing."
The vision she mentioned not only included the straight track, but a Centre of Excellence which was announced in March, 2021, under Greyhound Racing NSW's (GRNSW) former CEO, Tony Mestrov.
At the time, $6 million was allocated to the upgrade.
"I lobbied hard to secure the funding to support an important industry in our region," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"The commitment was a huge win for our local trainers and patrons.
"We anticipated expanded operations and the creation of 14 new jobs, and I know trainers, in anticipation, have moved to Goulburn since the announcement.
"I want to make sure what was announced in 2021 will be delivered."
The Liberal MP said she had spoken to Labor's racing minister, David Harris, to ensure he understood the importance of the situation.
"I approached him to ensure he understands that the community has been anticipating these track upgrades and that we are now grappling with little prospect of anything except ruined plans and financial strain," she said.
Mrs Tuckerman said Mr Harris advised her that he met with GRNSW at the end of May.
"They came up with a plan on the 28th and by the 30th, that had changed. We need to know exactly what is going on," she said.
"...I am demanding accountability from GRNSW and transparency from the Labor government."
In response, GRNSW CEO Rob Macaulay said his organisation's engagement of planning contractors was commercial in confidence."
"GRNSW has pursued the straight track project for more than two years, persistently and diligently," he said.
"Goulburn Mulwaree Council has requested more and more expert reports, which we have supplied in good faith at a cost of more than $1 million," he said.
"We have been told over and over again that the council supports the project, yet the DA has still not been properly considered and the council has done nothing to resolve the roadblocks to this project.
"Both those things are totally resolvable by council, and have been for the entire time.
"We have advised the council that we are at the end of our willingness to supply more repetitive reports at great expense with no end in sight (as has again been requested) and we have asked it to assess the DA as it is and finally make a determination."
He said GRNSW wouldn't budge anymore but would welcome Mrs Tuckerman's "proactive engagement" with the council.
One of the "roadblocks" he mentioned was a 150-year-old block of land (known as Lot 461) abandoned since at least 1927, which was a remnant of an old Baxter family estate.
The straight track needed to cross it, but a report to the council's February 20, 2024 meeting stated permission was needed from the owner (deceased) because the land was not legally part of Goulburn Recreation Area.
The report stated that this could be addressed if the council took ownership of the land through a possessory title claim.
Although the council was willing to proceed with a claim if GRNSW agreed to meet all costs tied to its preparation, Mr Macaulay said GRNSW had no interest in spending any money on that piece of land or covering council costs.
In response, the council said the Recreation Area was a public reserve that accommodated several community organisations.
"As both the land manager and consent authority, the council is required to ensure that any development related process is comprehensive and transparent, and that any proposal from one organisation does not compromise the future endeavours of another," the spokesperson said.
"As such, we have sought to ensure that the proposed greyhound straight track achieves this objective.
"Additionally, the Goulburn Recreation Area is also subject to a number of land constraints, such as flooding.
"Once again, the council has an obligation to ensure that significant infrastructure such as what was initially proposed, does not interfere with the behaviour of flood water and compromise existing assets and infrastructure, both private and public.
"As is the case with any development proposal, the onus is on the applicant to demonstrate that a proposal can work.
"The council's role is to assess the proposal, and only provide consent once all matters have been satisfactorily addressed."
The council also gave an update on the DA.
"The proposal has evolved since the development application was first submitted, primarily in response to the applicant addressing matters that have been identified, such as those outlined above," the spokesperson said..
"As any proposal evolves, the supporting plans and documentation must also evolve and until the outstanding matters can be addressed, the council will not be in a position to determine the application."
