Channel 7 newsreader Mark Ferguson officially opens the Taralga Art Show

There was a lot of interest in the pieces of work on display at the Taralga Art Show recently.
Plenty of people turned up to the official night at the Taralga War Memorial Hall on Saturday, June 8 and were treated to artworks while enjoying food made by the Taralga Country Women's Association.
There was also an appearance from Channel Seven newsreader Mark Ferguson who officially opened the event.
Co-organiser Jan Green said the annual event on the long weekend was a huge success.
"We thought we wouldn't get many people because of the rain and weather, but we got a fantastic turnout," she said.
"The quality of the artworks were also wonderful and every year, it gets better and better."
Attendees were able to buy any artworks they like, with the funds going back into the Taralga community, and Green said the sales had been fantastic.
The artworks remained on show until 2pm on Kings Birthday.
