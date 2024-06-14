Channel 7 newsreader Mark Ferguson's connection to the region revealed

You may know Mark Ferguson as Channel 7's newsreader on weeknights, but did you know the presenter owns a block of land in the region?
The 58-year-old, who bought the farm in Limerick 10 years ago, runs Merino ewes and cross-bred lambs there and said he chose the location because he felt it was at a lovely spot with beautiful scenery.
"I was looking for somewhere two to three hours outside of Sydney so that I would have an escape from city life at times," Ferguson said.
"It was good quality farming land which was important to me and I felt a great sense of community here too."
"I think the Southern Tablelands is an absolute jewel of the state not many people know about."
His manager who looks after the farm was former Crookwell Dogs president Rowan Medway and that was how his love of the rugby union team came about.
"I know of the rivalry between the Dogs and the Taralga Tigers and Channel 7 even sponsored the Dogs for a little while."
"We called them the Prime 7 Dogs."
Although "Fergo" isn't a local, he said he wanted to think he was "on the fringes".
"I come down here about once every three weeks," he said.
"I get down here on Thursday night and get back for weekend sport.
"I've had some wonderful days on the sideline watching the Dogs and even better evenings at the Crookwell Golf Club afterwards.
"There are wonderful characters around who are a lot of fun and full of laughs."
