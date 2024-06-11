'It's no problem': Council team takes award in management challenge

A Goulburn Mulwaree Council team has been honoured for its problem solving and management skills at an award ceremony.
The team of four and their mentor claimed second place at the Local Government Professionals Rural Management Challenge.
The initial event was held over two days in Nowra last November. The challenge united councils from across NSW for what was described as a rigorous test of managerial skills and problem-solving prowess.
"The GMC team of four, and their mentor, showcased their expertise, emerging victorious in their round," a council spokesperson said.
The culmination of their efforts was celebrated at the 2024 Local Government Awards dinner held on Thursday, June 6, 2024. Amid a gathering of peers and industry leaders, Goulburn Mulwaree Council was honoured with the second-place award.
"This achievement underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation in local government," council CEO, Aaron Johansson said.
The Challenge is designed as a platform for friendly competition but also as a valuable professional development opportunity for council staff.
"Through collaboration, problem-solving, and strategic thinking, participants gain invaluable skills to better serve their communities," a spokesperson said,
"Goulburn Mulwaree Council extends its heartfelt congratulations to all participants and expresses gratitude to Local Government Professionals for organising this enriching event."
