Prestigious award win for Upper Lachlan Shire Council's rainbow story time

Upper Lachlan Shire Council received the Judges Recognition Award in the category of Community Development at the Local Government Excellence Awards on Thursday, June 6.
The award recognises leadership in community services by way of a particular project initiative; innovation in management and leadership practices; or demonstrated practicality and resourcefulness.
Last year, the council's CEO Alex Waldron invited drag story teller, Betty Confetti, to Upper Lachlan.
The invitation followed a spate of threats and rainbow story time cancellations across the country.
"There are few moments in life when you know you can't stay quiet and you need to stand up and say, 'No I can't accept this'," Ms Waldron said.
"As an openly gay female CEO I knew this would be controversial and I knew it would stir up homophobia and bigotry that would be aimed towards me.
"I even expected a petition or protest, but I hadn't anticipated the level of vitriol, threats of violence, or attempt to run me off the road, that followed," she said.
Council felt it was important to show leadership in this area to promote a love of reading, and to send a strong message to the next generation that it's okay to be different.
"Diversity and inclusion along with freedom of choice are what makes Australia a special place to live, and that is something we should all be proud of and protect," Ms Waldron said.
"Our amazing library staff and manager worked hard to make this event the most fabulous story time event ever held in Crookwell and Gunning libraries.
"Being the front line staff along with councils customer services meant they were subjected to daily abuse about the decision, but they remained resolute," she said.
The Upper Lachlan Shire mayor and councillors were also subjected to threats and abuse, however they remained steadfast in their support, and issued a joint statement at the time.
"Propaganda spreading hatred, vilification, and attempting to force the cancellation of rainbow story time later this year has no place in our community," the statement read.
Their statement followed leaflets spreading hatred and misinformation being handed out in Crookwell by an unknown person/s.
"Rainbow story-time proved to be a resounding success with the highest recorded attendance of all specialised story time events held in the libraries, which demonstrates how important diversity, inclusion and the rejection of discrimination is to the Upper Lachlan community," Ms Waldron said.
She said she had never felt so much pride, as when she was presented with the prestigious award in front of 700 local government professionals, at the Local Government Excellence Awards ceremony.
Upper Lachlan Shire Council Mayor Pam Kensit said the award validated the progressive leadership shown by Ms Waldron, library staff and councillors to deliver such an important event.
During Pride month the council will hosts a number of events throughout the shire and at council libraries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.