'Weird, wonderful and absurd characters' impress in Lieder production

Have you ever been stuck in a place that you cannot seem to escape from? Some would argue such a place is Goulburn.
I know I have tried to escape from this town many times, but I always end up back here. This conundrum - of 'being stuck in a place that you can't escape from' - is the core concern of the characters in Life Without Me, the latest production by the Lieder Theatre, directed by Blake Selmes.
The place these characters all end up in is a decrepit hotel, which makes Fawlty Towers look like a five-star establishment. They are stuck there, contemplating the essential absurdities of life and how they came to be "stuck in a moment that they can't get out of," to quote Irish band U2.
This is an odd and compelling play, and there are some great lines in it, including: "I'm exhausted. My life seems to go on, but without me in it."
Is it just me, or have we all felt this way at times? That life is on a kind of autopilot. The hotel is run down. Nothing works: the elevator, the lights, the cooking appliances, the clerk does not even possess a pen to write guest's names in the book, not that there are many guests. He makes the names up in the book to make it look like there are more guests staying in the place.
Welcome to the weird world of this hotel. The two main characters are Nigel, played by Shane Daly, and John, played by Martin Sanders.
These two fine Lieder actors deliver clever, nuanced performances that bring these characters to life. John is blown into the hotel (literally) by a strong wind.
The elements of wind and thunder make disturbing appearances throughout the play, announcing the arrival of guests, etc. He announces that he is trying to escape this city (Melbourne?) but he can't.
He keeps going around in circles and ending back at the hotel. Despite this odd and unsettling fact, he bonds with Nigel, who is an odd character with a gloomy outlook on life.
Other guests are introduced, including a couple pretending they don't know each other, to try and reset their marriage (Emmi Robinson and Anne Watterson), as well as a troubled linen salesman (Scott Treble), a woman living there while her place is being renovated (Erin Williams), and the dotty mother of the clerk (Fiona Churchill), who owns the hotel.
They are all weird and wonderful creations, all absurd, all very vulnerable and human. None of them can escape the hotel, so it becomes like a weird kind of Groundhog Day.
The dialogue between these guests in the lobby and on the balconies is the real joy of the play. Their absurd conversations as they contemplate the essential pointlessness of life and how things may have been different (eg the road not taken), are very funny.
Do they escape the hotel? You will have to go along and find that out for yourselves. The set is all purple, the purpose being to focus attention on the characters. The kooky elevator that works sometimes, as well as the sounds of guests flushing toilets and moving about the rooms upstairs are also well achieved. The play runs for just under two hours, with a 20-minute interval.
Life Without Me opens on Friday, June 14 at 7pm, with a special charity night by Goulburn Labor.
It continues on Saturday, June 15, Wednesday, June 19 and Friday June 21, all at 7.30pm; Saturday, June 22 with a 2pm matinee and 7.30pm performance; Wednesday June 26 at 7:30pm; Saturday, June 29 - 2pm matinee and 7.30pm performance.
