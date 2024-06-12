Wind gusts up to 90 km/h should drop early afternoon Wednesday

The Southern Tablelands was experiencing damaging wind gusts over elevated areas and slopes on Wednesday, June 12.
The Bureau of Meteorology was predicting a cold front moving across the state with strong northwest to westerly winds.
The winds picked up just days after heavy rainfall resulted in yet another natural disaster declaration for the Highlands, the area's 14th declaration since 2019.
"This will affect elevated areas and their immediate downwind slopes," a Bureau spokesperson said.
Strong winds averaging 50 to 60 km/h with damaging wind gusts to around 90 km/h are likely for parts of the Southern and Central Tablelands and inland of areas including the Southern Highlands.
"Winds are expected to ease below warning thresholds during the early afternoon," the spokesperson said.
"Locations which may be affected include Nowra, Bowral, Braidwood, Katoomba, Nerriga and Captains Flat."
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
More information is available via the Bureau's website or phone 1300 659 210.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.