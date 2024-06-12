Goulburn Post
Wind gusts up to 90 km/h should drop early afternoon Wednesday

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 12 2024 - 6:41pm, first published 11:13am
The Southern Tablelands was experiencing damaging wind gusts over elevated areas and slopes on Wednesday, June 12.

