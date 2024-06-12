Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Finally, it's snowing - and now there's an alert when the car parks are full

PB
By Peter Brewer
June 12 2024 - 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Text alerts will be sent to travellers heading to the NSW snowfields to avoid getting turned back when the car parks are full.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.